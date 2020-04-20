|
Jeanette (Jeanie) F. Hogan (nee Leable), 97, of Waukegan, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Jeanie was born on February 12, 1923 in Wadsworth, IL. She remained a lifelong area resident, residing for a few years at an assisted living facility in Willowbrook, IL. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Waukegan.
She was born and raised on a dairy farm in Wadsworth where she was the youngest of five sisters and three brothers. She attended a professional secretarial school after graduating from Warren High School in 1941. She worked at Household Finance in Waukegan until transitioning to full-time homemaker in 1958 upon the birth of her first child.
Jeanie enjoyed horse-back riding, bowling, golfing, fishing and, in later years, poker. She began dating her future husband, Bill, when he asked her to bowl with him in a couples tournament. She bowled in a league at Grand Bowl in Waukegan and golfed in a league at Shiloh Golf Course in Zion.
She is survived by two children, Sharon (Jerry) Griffin of Roseville, CA and Patrick (Sue) Hogan of Darien, IL; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Matthew Griffin, and William and Glen Hogan. She is also survived by eight nieces and four nephews.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, William (Bill) F. Hogan; her parents Michael and Anna (nee Kearney) Leable; her brothers and sisters; and one niece.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt and leaves many special friends and loved ones.
Due to the current State of Illinois COVID-19 limit on gatherings to no more than 10 people, the April 25 services at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan and interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL will be private. A memorial mass for extended family and friends will be planned in the coming months. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020