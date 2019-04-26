Jeanette M. Ortiz, 52, of Zion, IL, passed away on April 20, 2019. Jeanette was born December 18, 1966 in Chicago, IL. She was a mother to her children and enjoyed filming video for the high school. Jeanette was the best wife and mother anyone could ever ask for, she impacted everyone that she met, and she treated everyone she met like her family. God loaned us an angel and it was time for her to go back to Him, she gave all of the love necessary and it was time for her to leave. Here on earth she was our hero, backbone, mother, and wife, now she is our Guardian Angel. Jeanette leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 27 years, David; sons, David Ortiz Jr., and Nicholas A. Ortiz; mother, Illiana Stark; brothers, Luis and Ricky; sisters, Annette, Evette, Josephine and Sylvia; and other beloved family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary