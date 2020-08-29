1/1
Jeanne Louise Frederick
Jeanne Louise Frederick passed away peacefully August 23, 2020.

She was born on January 6, 1934 in Zion, IL. She married Charles "Rab" William Frederick on October 19, 1957 and they had three children. She was devoted to her family and looked forward to spending time with them. She loved Florida and especially Fort Myers Beach, taking and sharing pictures, organizing everything, doing puzzles and shelling. She enjoyed peanut butter and ice cream. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Randy) Stockwell, Charles "Jay" (Jo) William Frederick Jr. and Jeffrey Marvin Frederick, Grandchildren, Jeannette (Peyton) L'Anglais, Raymond "Joe" Stockwell and Jennifer (Anthony) Frederick-Hammock, Great Grandchildren Bridgette L'Anglais and Maximus "Max" Stockwell and several cousins, nieces, nephews and their ever growing families. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles William Frederick, Parents Irene Muir, Marvin J. Behrens, brother Marvin J. Behrens Jr. Grandson Charles "BJ" William Frederick III, Granddaughter Theresa "Teri" Bell, Great Grandson Dion Kinte Bell and niece Leah Behrens.

A visitation for Jeanne will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL with interment to follow at Pine View Memorial Park,10750 W. Beach Rd, Beach Park, IL.


Published in News Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
