Jeffrey Allyn Cummings, 57 years old of Kenosha, WI, passed away unexpectedly while on a heroic, rescue mission assisting others during the tragedy at AB Specialty Silicones on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born February 16, 1962, in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Nancy Cummings. On October 17, 1981, he married Denise Wilson in Kenosha, WI. Jeff was employed as a supervisor at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan for the past seven years. He was a member and secretary for the Patriots Motorcycle Club Chapter 1 IL. He loved traveling to Utah to see his club brothers. Jeff enjoyed bowling at Sheridan Lanes, and was a Green Bay Packer, Chicago Cub, Tony Stewart and Chicago Blackhawk fan. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and NHRA drag racing; one of his many friends was Tony Schumacher. Jeff was a friend to everyone he met; he was unforgettable and impactful. He always had a smile, handshake and a laugh for you. Jeff was also a "pay it forward guy"; his brother, is in need of a liver transplant, and Jeff was prepared to donate part of his. He didn't get the chance and would appreciate anyone who is willing to get tested to find out if they are a match and would be willing to donate, just as Jeff would have. Jeff is survived by his wife of 37 years, Denise; his son, Dustin Cummings; granddaughter and light of his life, Arya; siblings, David (Tina) Cummings of Kenosha, Garrie (Irene) Cummings of Kenosha, and Denise (Tom) Ribar of North Carolina, his in-laws, Donald N. (Shirley) Wilson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. Dorinda Cummings, Brad Kewenig, Terri (Norman) Mieloszyk, Doni (Beth) Wilson, Pam (Gary) Schattner, and Kristine Andrew; nieces and nephews, Mathew, Megan, Amanda, Tony, Ben, Nicole, Courtnee, Samantha, Tyler, Jordan, Aaron, Cody, Amber, Jeremy, Jordyn, Jake, Tremaine, Charity, Andre, Nana, Rashad, Nia, Brandi, and David Jr.; and great-nieces and nephews, McKenzie, Noah, Braxton, Evelyn, Bennett, and Rhett on the way. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by siblings, US Army CSM Vernon Cummings, Debbie Fitzgerald, and Susan Kewenig. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12th, and from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13th, at Proko Funeral Home. Please wear whatever attire makes you happy and Jeff will be happy. Funeral services will commence at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 13th. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lake County Responds for Veterans, 22 Center St, Grayslake, IL 60030 or at http://nrfov.org/lake-county-responds-donation/ or Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 or at https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/Proko Funeral Home & Crematory5111 60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144Phone: (262) 654-3533Visit & Sign Jeff's Online Memorial Book at:www.prokofuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 9, 2019