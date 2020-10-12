1/
Jeffrey G. Wagner
Jeffrey G. Wagner, 64, of Porter, IN passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020. Visitation and funeral service will be Thursday, October 15 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Internment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks.


Published in News Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
