Jeffrey Joe Scherer was born on July 20th, 1955 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He passed away on July 10th, 2019 in Waukegan, Illinois. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin -- Oshkosh in 1979.
He is survived by his wife Janet of Waukegan, Illinois. They were married on August 7th, 1982 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Other survivors include his brother Joel Scherer, M.D. and sister-in-law Anna Maria Storniolo M.D. of Carmel, Indiana; nephews Alex (Kathryn) Scherer, M.D., Peter (Amelia) Scherer, and Nicholas Scherer; uncle William (Loretta) Hammelmann and aunt Joyce Hammelmann; and many cousins.
Jeff enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, and teaching about the eternal truths found in the Word of God. He taught primarily through Jesus's parables and proverbs. Jeff was not interested in the mundane details of everyday life, but in the design of the universe and the mind of its Master Builder. He was an ambassador for Christ and a witness for the kingdom of God.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at Family Life Church, 2313 Washington Street, Waukegan, Illinois at 12:00 noon, with a luncheon following the service. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Jeff most recently attended Family Life Church, but had formerly attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waukegan, Illinois. He was a resident of Glen Lake Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for six years, but was able to return to his own home three years ago.
Please do not send flowers. Instead, please consider a memorial gift to Family Life Church or a .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019