Jeffrey "Lem" Lemuel Boyd, 60, of Ennis, Montana, passed away on August 12, 2019 in Montana. Jeff was born in Waukegan, IL, to Mary L. Kroll and Lemuel B. Boyd on August 1, 1959. He attended Zion-Benton High School, Class of 1977. He went on to earn a degree in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Chemistry from the Lake Forest College. He worked as a district sales representative for AKZO Nobel for the past 30 years. Jeff was an excellent musician and enjoyed hiking, camping, and restoring old cars. Jeff is survived by the love of his life, Linda Boyd of the past 15 years; stepson, Jakob Wadsworth; siblings, Denise (Steven) Cleveland, Deanna Boyd Taylor, Jill (George) Bubalo, and Dale Boyd; step-siblings, Linette Ribando, Robin (Rob) Bunner, Laura Ruckebeil, Randy (Tina) Lund, Renee (Jeff) Schaumberg; parents, Lemuel (Patricia) B. Boyd, and Mary Kroll; nieces and nephews, Justin Boyd, Olivia (Nathan) Hanks, Drake Cleveland, Alana Cleveland, Elysaa Cleveland, Nickolas Bubalo and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by nephew, Garrett Taylor; and his step-father, James Kroll. A Visitation will be held at Memorial Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m. on August 24th, 2019. In lieu of flowers Jeff's wife would like donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, MT; www.HeartOfTheValleyShelter.org. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 19, 2019