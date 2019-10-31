|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jehan Gir Kavoosi, 81, on October 28, 2019, in his home in Wilmette, Illinois. His adored wife of 51 years, Mary Clair Kavoosi (nee McCaffrey) was by his side along with other family members.
Jehan was a loving and dedicated father to his daughters, Michelle (Eric Prezant) Kavoosi, Hope (Tanuj Chatterjee) Kavoosi, and Andrea (David McHugh) Kavoosi. He was the beloved grandfather of Ava and Joe Prezant, Ella and Miles Chatterjee, and Zia and Renzo McHugh.
He is also survived and deeply missed by his siblings, Mahin, Parviz and Max and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends.
Jehan was born May 12, 1938, in Mashad, Iran. He immigrated to the United States in 1964, and became a U.S. citizen in 1972. He earned several degrees and spent most of his adult life as an Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Jehan was known for his generous heart, open-mindedness and giving nature. He persistently went above and beyond for family, extended family and anyone who needed a hand.
He enjoyed swimming, construction and was an accomplished artist. He won several awards for his watercolor paintings and gifted many works. In his later years, he valiantly fought back Parkinson's disease, keeping as active as possible, remaining optimistic and smiling and laughing with and for his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m., Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to (Michael J. Fox Foundation Jehan G. Kavoosi Tribute Page)
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 31, 2019