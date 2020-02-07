|
|
Jennifer Ringler Brodsky, 47 of Freeport, Illinois passed away on February 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. "I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I was no longer in pain. Now I sit here with God, with nature, beauty and astounding light; I am free."
Born October 1, 1973, in Waukegan, Illinois; daughter of Mary Keski (nee Ringler) and wife of John Brodsky. Preceded in death by her grandfather Roy Ringler, grandmother Suzie Ringler (nee Della Posta), father in-law Jerry Brodsky and her dear friend Laura Bonke.
If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking. Whether it was about how absolutely brave, ridiculously funny, or just downright sassy she was, she left her mark. Jenny wasn't afraid, she believed in doing what's right, and to be kind and help others. She will continue to stay with us all through memories, and the laughs she forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not. We will see her everywhere. Anytime you hear anything related to one of her many hobbies and obsessions like Sci-Fi movies or New Kids on the Block you will be reminded of her.
Jennifer leaves behind her mother Mary who loved her with every ounce of her being, her husband and soulmate John, her stepdad Kevin Keski, dear Aunt Vicky Ringler (her second mom), her fur babies, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and many great friends. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, cousin, aunt, and niece. Jenny's stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. "I'll be a story in your head. That's Okay. We're all stories, in the end. Just make it a good one, eh? Cause it was, you know. It was the best" – Dr. Who
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020