Jeri Lynn (Lainio) Sisson, 64, of Zion, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 10, 1954, in Waukegan, IL. In 1976, Jeri graduated from Purdue University, with a B.S. in Food Science. On June 13, 1976, in Zion, Jeri married Ken Sisson. Ken and Jeri are members of Covenant Life Fellowship in Waukegan. Jeri loved Jesus! As a pre-teen, she came to understand what John the Baptist said about Jesus -- "Behold the Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world". Jesus (who was God come to earth) came into the world to pay the penalty for our sin, and in addition, to "clothe us in His righteousness". Upon death, we can either stand before God clothed in Jesus's righteousness, or we can stand upon our own merit. Jesus told us that "our righteousness" is as filthy rags, and that He is the only way to heaven. Jeri put her trust in Jesus, and now she is in His glorious presence -- not because of her works and good deeds, but because of the free gift that Jesus offers to all mankind who put their trust in Him.Her love for Jesus has most tangibly been walked out in her life by discipling their five children at home (homeschooling). Children are a gift from the Lord, and are entrusted into the care of parents -- we are stewards of His children. Ken and Jeri came to the conviction that home discipleship was the best way for them to be "good stewards". For 31 years, Jeri home schooled her children.At the beginning of Ken and Jeri's home schooling journey in 1983, they were one of the couples that founded Illinois Christian Home Educators (ICHE), a statewide ministry to home educating families. For 35 years, Jeri and Ken served the home schooling community as Officers and Directors on the board of ICHE. For 30 years, Jeri chaired the planning committee for the annual ICHE State Convention, where average attendance runs about 2500 people. Jeri stepped down from the committee this February when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Jeri loved people and loved making them feel welcomed. She never knew a stranger or someone she couldn't make smile. She made her home a place of hospitality to family, friends and people of various nationalities and religions. Jeri loved sewing, cooking, reading, hand lettering and Bible Journaling. She loved the creative process and shared her quilting knowledge with many. Jeri is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kenneth; mother, Glenna (Thomas) Lainio; mother-in-law, Barbara Sisson; children, Andrew (Phiona) Sisson, Gretchen (Kyle) Phillips, Nathaniel (Megan) Sisson, Haley Sisson, and Matthew Sisson; "adopted" Moroccan son, Mohamed (Megan) Najah; grandchildren, Alaina, Stephen, James, Kaitrin, Seth, and Joshua; brother, Gregg (Sharon) Lainio; brother-in-law, Karlton (Kathy) Sisson; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Sisson and Karilyn (Thomas) Jones; many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Emil Bud Lainio; father-in-law, W. Grant Sisson; and newborn grandson, Asher Phillips.A celebration of Jeri's life will take place at 6:30 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion.Memorial donations may be made to Illinois Christian Home Educators (ICHE.org) or Global Grace Fellowship (globalgrace.org) Acct. 155001-Tanzania: Dolfi and Gil Maunda.You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary