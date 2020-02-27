|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Jerry Onan announces his passing after a protracted illness on February 14, 2020. Jerry was born on November 13, 1934 in Waukegan, IL, the 3rd of 4 sons born into the Armenian family of Thomas and Ashen Onan – 3 of Jerry's grandparents were born in Armenia; Jerry as well as his brothers were very proud of their heritage. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his brothers/sisters-in-law Thomas (Harriet) Onan and James (Linda) Onan. Jerry will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Cynthia (Thomas) Cramer, Robert (Amy) Onan, Deborah (Dominic) Vivona, and Mary (John) Lohmann, James Onan, John Onan, Joseph (Loretta) Onan, Gina Onan, Thomas Rocko (Jeanne) Onan, as well as his long time buddy, Art Wancho. Jerry also leaves many grandnieces/nephews, cousins, and friends, near and far. He was grateful for the care he received from the Journey Care staff, especially Kelly, Kara, and Sara, during his illness. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother/sister-in-law John (Eloise) Onan and his parents Thomas and Ashen Onan. Jerry had many fond memories of his youth in Waukegan, IL. After snow falls, he and his brothers would walk the south side neighborhood, with their shovels, soliciting jobs. Their gimmick was to get paid in advance (10-25 cents in those days) and upon completion, knock on the homeowner's door to inspect the job. This usually resulted in a 10-cent tip! He and his brothers enjoyed sledding and ice skating at Roosevelt Park. Their father taught the brothers the card game Hearts. After baths, the brothers in pjs (sewed by their mother) would sit around the dining room table, with a bowl of ice cream, playing Hearts until their mother made them go to bed. Even in later years, Jerry was not considered a threat at the Hearts table! Another vibrant memory was sitting at the dinner table with Father's pickled peppers inside a slice of bread and eating bulgar pilaf. Tradition demanded that no brother would cry out if they bit into a very hot pepper; Jerry was the best at holding back! Jerry and his brothers would walk to the Waukegan Pier early in the morning and catch a bucket of lake perch which they would bring home for dinner. Similarly, the brothers would go to Roosevelt Park and use string, with a piece of bacon attached, to catch crabs. Jerry was the neighborhood Waukegan News Sun delivery boy for several years and enjoyed selling calendars to the subscribers for extra cash. In the summer, Jerry and his brothers along with neighborhood kids, would play "pick-up softball" games in the school playground until late in the evening (9 PM); at twilight any ground ball was an automatic out! During the summers after his freshman year at Waukegan Township High School (WTHS) Jerry worked the evening shift at Walgreens. He started as a soda jerk and in spite of his youth, was soon responsible for coordinating the assignments of the other employees and managing the fountain. Jerry graduated from St. Joseph Grade School in 1948 and then attended WTHS where he excelled in wrestling and football; his studies were also very good. To the chagrin of his brothers, the girls considered Jerry the best-looking brother! He later attended Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa on an athletic scholarship for wrestling and football. Jerry had the skill set to be a very efficient football guard – one season he did not miss a block! Jerry graduated from Cornell College in 1957 and entered the US Navy in 1958. He was immediately selected for Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned Ensign US Navy. Jerry was sent to the Navy Supply Corps School, Athens, GA, and upon completion of studies he was assigned as Supply Officer USS Forest Royal DD-872. His next assignment was Supply Officer NAS Lakehurst, NJ, where in 1961 he was released from active duty with the rank of LT (jg). After discharge Jerry worked in Chicago, NYC, and Florida for US Testing Company. He resigned from US Testing to attend Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University where he received an MBA. After graduating, Jerry joined American Broadcasting Company (ABC) in New York City and upon completion of their executive training program assumed financial responsibility for various programs. Years later, he had a yearning to return home and subsequently joined his brothers Jim and John at Onan Garages in Waukegan, where he worked for many years. In 1989, Jerry, with the encouragement of his brothers, made a run for the office of Mayor of Waukegan where he opposed another Armenian, Haig Paravonian, in an exciting close race. The contest was decided not in Jerry's favor by a re-count of the absentee ballots; however, Jerry was positive and appreciated the life lesson. Over the years, Jerry developed and nurtured an interest in the mystic life which he pursued incessantly. He practiced Yoga and spent many hours in meditation. Sister-in-law, Linda, said that for almost 30 years Jerry would often be at their home where he could be found under the dining room table in a meditative state attempting to understand/grasp the "power of the pyramid." He also explored the monastic life, but the lure of family was too strong. Jerry preferred a single lifestyle, loved gardening, had a great wit, and enjoyed intellectual conversation about any topic. Jerry lived with his mother and devotedly cared for her during her last days. Jerry and niece Cindy shared a very close relationship and even collaborated on writing and publishing a book, called the Magic of Self-Discipline. Jerry also became a Master Gardener through the University of Illinois extension in Grayslake. He had developed a discriminating appreciation for a nutritional, organic lifestyle BUT he, as his brothers, could not hold back at family gatherings! Jerry also enjoyed indulging in sister-in-law Harriet's cookies and loved the dark chocolate he and his brother Tom would always share. Jerry, a very special brother, uncle, cousin, and friend will be deeply missed. A celebration of life visitation and service in memory of Jerry will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Paul the Apostle, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031. Visitation will be held at 9:00am until the time of his service at 10:00am. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry's name to the organizations which he supported: Catholic Charities, 671 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085; Salvation Army, 850 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085; or Cornell College, 600 1st St., Mt Vernon, IA 52314. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020