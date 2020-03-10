|
|
Jerry D. Powles Sr., 74, of Dongola died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born July 27, 1945 in Waukegan, Illinois to Joseph Eli and Reba (Jordan) Powles. He married Mary Kennedy on August 23, 1985.
Jerry worked for BFI (Browning-Ferris Industries) in the Chicago and Waukegan areas and retired from the Teamsters Union after 30 years of service. Later he worked part time for ROE for 14 years. Jerry loved fishing and camping and was a member of the Mill Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Powles of Dongola; sons, Jerry (Keli) Powles Jr. of Antioch, IL, Tommy (Leticia) Powles of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Scotty Powles, Kyle Powles, Allyssa (Shane) Clapsaddle, Ashlen Powles, Addison Powles; brother, Marvin (Sandra) Powles and sister, Joyce (Michael) Lynch both of Dongola; his furry friend, Shay Shay.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jodean Johns.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola.
Funeral services for Jerry Powles will be at 10:00am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Brother Bob Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 10, 2020