Jerry "Jedi" Emerzian, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020 after a long illness. Jedi was born and raised on the South Side of Waukegan, Illinois. He was a lifelong resident of Waukegan before moving to Knollwood, Illinois six years ago.
Jedi was born on September 10, 1928 to Garabed and Pilaz Emerzian. Jedi had a difficult, yet memorable childhood as did many of his generation. Those who were born in close proximity to the Great Depression knew the value of hard work and a dollar bill.
Jedi served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended college and earned his degree in education. He was married on July 20, 1959 to Helen Kasapian of Racine Wisconsin. They settled in Waukegan where Jedi was first hired as a teacher, and then became Assistant Principal at Carmen Buckner formally McAllister Elementary School. Jedi instilled discipline, and the students always seemed to respond.
Jedi had many talents, with his talents for singing and acting at the top of the list. His voice could carry as far as the room he was in while singing a tune from Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin. He was in many plays at the Waukegan Community Players and worked as an "extra" in various movies. He was the choir director for St George Armenian Church for over 40 years and also played the oud In an Armenian band.
Jedi's love for his children and his unselfish nature to give what he didn't have will never be forgotten. His love for his wife, as her caregiver for many years, truly showed what an amazing person he was. Although Dementia started to take its toll during the last few years of his life, Jedi's personality never wavered. He was always smiling, joking, and singing.
Jedi is survived by three children, loving son Bryan Emerzian who cared for him for many years, his son Garo, and daughter-in-law Amy Emerzian, his daughter Nancy Emerzian-Jingoli, his four grandchildren, Elyse, Ara , Olivia, and Alexis, his sister Ann Akgulian, and last, but certainly not least, his favorite cat Stella whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, and his brother Sarkis.
Also a special thank you to his caregiver Michelle Mincey.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. George Armenian Apostolic Church 1015 N. McAree Rd. Waukegan. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Also at 9:00 AM on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to St. George Armenian Apostolic Church 1015 N. McAree Rd. Waukegan, IL 60085 or .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020