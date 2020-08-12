1/1
Jerry Lavern Payson
Jerry L. Payson, 76, a mostly life-long resident of Beach Park, Zion, and Winthrop Harbor, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4th in Newport News, Virginia. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Lavern "Vern" & Florence Payson, and is survived by three sons, Doug (Kathy) of Yorktown, Virginia, Dan (Sunme) of Elko, Nevada, and Nick (Alissa) of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. Jerry is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild. Jerry retired from Abbott Laboratories in 2002 after 18 years of service, and was a Veteran of US Air Force receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1964. Throughout his life Jerry enjoyed racing and riding motorcycles, and spent a fair portion of his retirement enjoying his Low Rider Custom, regularly riding with and enjoying time with friends. Jerry also enjoyed hosting pool games in his Beach Park home, playing most every week for several years after retirement. Jerry loved Zion, and spending time with both family and friends. Jerry will be dearly missed by his family. Arrangements are being planned and once finalized notification will go out to family and friends.


Published in News Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
Loved our Jerry! Have missed him since he moved away, great times and memories to cherish. RIP Jer
RockinRhonda Dutton
Friend
August 11, 2020
Jerry was a beautiful soul, with energy, laughter, and love for everyone. He was giving and always made me feel welcome in his home. RIP dear Jerry.
Kim Terry
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dear Doug,Dan&Nick , Jerry will be missed , we have a lots of good memories. Especially the ones up in Spooner Wisconsin, with Florence & Vern ! R.I.P.Jerry Love Cathy & Butch
CathyJasper
Family
August 11, 2020
Sure will miss you Dad, but I feel much relief that you no longer struggle each day. We miss, and love you so much -
Doug Payson
Son
