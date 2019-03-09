Jerry Rojo, Professor Emeritus of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut, award-winning set designer and pioneer in developing Environmental Theatre, passed away on February 27, 2018. He was a visionary artist, a first-rate teacher, and the kindest, most caring human being imaginable. He will forever remain in our hearts. As professor of design and performance at UConn from 1961-1990, Rojo's creative efforts helped to revolutionize American theatre. He designed over 140 Off-Broadway, Regional and University stage productions. He has consulted or designed some 20 theater architectural projects and his Mobius Theater at UConn is now considered an important landmark of American theatrical architecture. Publications include books and periodicals on stage design and performance. He served as Head of Department of Dramatic Arts at UConn for eight years. He won Drama Desk and Obie Awards in NYC and a Barrymore Award in Philadelphia for stage design. In colleagues influenced and students taught, his legacy continues to enrich the world of theatre in the USA and globally. He was born in Alton and grew up in Waukegan, Illinois. His parents, Guadalupe and Dorothy, both worked at Abbott Laboratories. His father was on the team that helped invent the manufacturing process for penicillin. Rojo's father was an inventor with several patents. Curiosity and creativity were part of the family package. Jerry Rojo is survived by his lifelong love and partner, Joanne Pattavina; his loving son, Brian Rojo and wife, Mary; grandsons, Wyatt, Aidan and Emmit; brothers Richard and Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Celebration: Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 3-5 at The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT. https://www.facebook.com/groups/304116316938261. More on his life and legacy: web.uconn.edu/rojo. Those wishing to honor Jerry's life and legacy may make gifts to the Jerry Rojo and Joanne Pattavina Mobius Theater Fund at the UConn Foundation. Please make checks payable to: The UConn Foundation, 2390 Alumni Drive, U-3206, Storrs, CT 06269. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019