Jerry Wayne Lewis, 73 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center, North Chicago, IL.

He was born October 25, 1947, in Tiptonville, TN the son of the late Floyd and Aline (Cunningham) Lewis.

Jerry enjoyed fishing and especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1965-1967. On September 18, 1988, he married Patricia S. (Propeck) Thompson in Las Vegas, NV and they made their home in Antioch, IL. He worked for USG Corp. as a drywall tester and retired in 2010.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Patti; children, Jerry Lewis, Lisa Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Russell Lewis, and Sarah (Jamie) Pluciennik; his grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Cole, Aubrey, Laci, Wesley, and Jacob; three brothers, four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Published in News Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
