Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Apostolic Faith Church
1021 95th Street
Pleasant Prairie, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Zehrung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Zehrung Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Zehrung Sr. Obituary
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Jerry Lee Zehrung, Sr. of Midway, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Apostolic Faith Church, 1021 95th Street, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, 262-359-9911.

Jerry passed away August 7, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born March 26, 1941, in Warsaw, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Orlene Shenk Zehrung. Jerry was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Margaret on August 27, 1977, in Waukegan, Illinois and was a shop manager for Circle Concrete Construction Company. He also owned Jerry's Mobile Home Service in Park City, Illinois. Jerry lived in Midway since moving from Illinois, in 2012. He loved fishing, working outside building Koi ponds, watching races and working on race cars.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Zehrung of Midway, AR; son, Jerry Lee (Susan) Zehrung, Jr. of Pittsville, WI; two daughters, Shawn (Jeff) DeZetter of Johnsburg, IL, and Lynn (Armando) Delgado of Midway, AR; daughter-in-law, Deanne Lipsey; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers, James, John, William, and Robert; and one sister, Jeannine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sons, Roger Zehrung, Scott, and Brian Lipsey.

Memorials may be made to a local veteran's association.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.

Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services

600 Hospital Drive

PO Box 346

Mountain Home, AR 72654

870-425-6978

www.kirbyandfamily.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now