Jessie D. Jenkins, Sr., age 85, of Waukegan, IL passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
He was born in Milan, Tennessee of October 14, 1934.
Jessie is survived by 6 children, 1 brother, 4 sisters, a host of grandchildren and other relatives and dear friends.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 30, 2019