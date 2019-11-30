Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
2401 Argonne Drive
North Chicago, IL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church
2401 Argonne Drive
North Chicago, IL
Jessie D. Jenkins Sr.

Jessie D. Jenkins Sr. Obituary
Jessie D. Jenkins, Sr., age 85, of Waukegan, IL passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

He was born in Milan, Tennessee of October 14, 1934.

Jessie is survived by 6 children, 1 brother, 4 sisters, a host of grandchildren and other relatives and dear friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
