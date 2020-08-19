Jill Camphausen Ericson, 82, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 20, 1938, and was the eldest daughter of George and Esther Camphausen. Jill had one sister, Penny, with whom she was very close.Jill grew up in Lake Villa, IL and graduated from Antioch High School in 1956. Jill's warm, sincere personality won her many friends. She was always honored to have been elected Homecoming Queen for her class. She was very fond of her high school class and always referred to them as "the kids."Jill pursued a college degree in Elementary Education from Lake Forest College. She taught all levels of elementary school. Jill always loved children and never hesitated to reach out to those in need, going so far as to purchase coats for children who needed them during the Winter months.Jill married Ryser Ericson on August 8, 1959. They had one child, Susan Jill. During their 34-year marriage, Jill, Ryser, and Susan moved from Gurnee, IL to Fairfax, VA, where they lived for 21 years. The Ericson family was very close and loving. They enjoyed doing things together as a family and especially loved exploring the rich history and culture of the Washington, D.C. area. Along the way, they cultivated close friendships with their neighbors.Upon Ryser's passing in 1992, Jill decided to move to Spring Grove, IL to be closer to Susan and her husband, Rob Runyard, as well as her sister, Penny, and family. Family was always very important to Jill.Jill had a special artistic flair for creating a beautiful home environment. She especially loved her home in Spring Grove and took pride in creating beautiful settings inside and out. She was the ultimate homemaker. Jill had a "green thumb." Her happiest moments were working in her yard to nourish beautiful gardens.Of all of Jill's roles in her life, she most enjoyed being a mother to Susan. Her devotion to Susan was endless. Jill always emphasized kindness to others as an important life lesson. Besides being a close mother-daughter team, Jill and Susan were the dearest of friends. The mother-daughter team enjoyed shopping, dining out, seeing movies, and travelling to Door County, WI on "girls' weekends." When Rob entered the family, Jill eagerly embraced him as the son she never had. Jill always had special fondness for her godchild/nephew, Dr. Kermit Radke, and his daughter, Kate, and her youngest nephew, Kurtis and his wife, Heather, and two children, Kurtis Jr. and Reagen.Jill is survived by: Her daughter, Susan (Robert Runyard) Ericson-Runyard (Twin Lakes, WI), her sister Penny (George) Bailitz (Twin Lakes, WI), her godchild/nephew, Dr. Kermit Radke and his daughter, Kate, (Lake Forest, IL), and her youngest nephew, Kurtis (Heather) Radke and their children, Kurtis Jr. and Reagen (Grayslake, IL). Jill is also survived by three step-siblings: GenevieveGamble (McHenry, IL), Bill (Elaine) Axelsen (Long Lake, IL), and Karen (John) Smith (Fort Collins, CO), as well as their children and grandchildren. Jill's loving, sincere, and caring nature earned her many friends throughout her lifetime. Jill was truly a bright spot in the world and will be missed by many.It was Jill's specific wish that no memorial service be held upon her passing. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Jude's Hospital or No Kid Hungry in Jill's memory. Jill's family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and Hospice team at the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI for their kind, compassionate care of Jill.Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral. Info 815-675-0550