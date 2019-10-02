|
Jim Edward Henry, 84, of Beach Park, Illinois passed away on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 2:28 a.m. He was born on July 31st, 1935 in a little log cabin in Paducah, Kentucky. In 1967, on Valentine's Day ?, Jim met Ilene Janis Holt and they had their first date. On July 17th, 1967 they were married in Crown Point, Indiana. They were happily married for 47 years at the time of Ilene's death in 2015. Jim was a graduate of Zion-Benton Township High School, class of 1954. He was employed by Warwick Manufacturing Corporation and later by Cherry Electrical Products, from which he retired in 2001. Jim loved restoring antique cars and took every available opportunity to tinker in his garage. He especially loved his 1951 Ford Pickup Truck, which will be driven behind him in the funeral procession. He was also an avid lover of photography and took many beautiful photographs of his family throughout the years. He was very skilled at whittling and enjoyed building vintage control line model airplanes. He was, truly, a "Jack of all trades" and passed on much of his knowledge to his beloved family and friends. Jim is survived by 1 son, Don Henry, 4 daughters, Anita Oliver, Theresa Weger, Pamela (Charles) Luplow, and Angela Ohm, 25 grandchildren, Jim (Amanda), Jason (Amanda), George (Annie), Lloyd (Jessica), Emmett (Hannah), Delaine, Sherman, Carriebeth, Jerry (Audrey), Noah (Dalia), Jesse, Franklin, and Malachi Henry, September (Evan) Pavlich, Andrea (Arthur) Holt-Batalia, Julie Oliver, Jessica, William, and Melissa Weger, Katie (Brian) Hoff, Charlie, Erik (Cheyenne), and Daniel Luplow, Joseph and Laura Ohm, 33 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Robbie Needham, 3 nephews, Shawn, Duane (Megann), and Daniel Needham, 1 niece, Arielle Needham, 2 great-nieces, 4 sisters-in-law, Phoebe (Ray) Moses, Ethel Townsend, Virginia Owens, Kathie Schweikart, and countless extended family and friends! He was preceded in death by his wife, "The Love of his Life", Ilene Henry, his parents, Lloyd and Mildred Henry, his mother and stepfather-in-law, Lamberta (Tony) Domingo, father-in-law, Lon Gillman, daughter-in-law, Carol Henry, great-granddaughter, Chelsea Weger, brother-in-law, John Needham, sister-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law, Wayne Townsend, Lon (Joyce) Gillman Jr., John Schweikart III, and many beloved pets! Visitation will be Friday, October 4th, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the CONGDON FUNERAL HOME, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Bycroft officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019