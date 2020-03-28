Home

Jimmie D'Wayne Johnson


1949 - 2020
Jimmie D'Wayne Johnson Obituary
Jimmie D'Wayne Johnson, 70, of Zion, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan. Jimmie was born on April 22, 1949 to Willie E. and Alberta (nee Jackson) Johnson, in Jay, FL. He married Brenda Hale on October 3, 1970 at the Winthrop Harbor Baptist Church. Jimmie retired from Abbott Laboratory in 2001. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife, listening to music, talking about history and watching movies. Survivors include his two daughters, Laurin (Eric) Burrow of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Tracy Johnson (Ernesto) of Zion, IL; sister, Wanda Rae of Hamilton, AL; brothers, Wallace and Athel, of Hamilton, AL and Cecil (Margret) of Zion, IL; grandchildren, Ariana, Brett, Elliot and Jason and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Johnson; father, Willie E. Johnson; mother, Alberta Johnson; brother, Ronnie E. Johnson. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois, there will be a private graveside ceremony. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2020
