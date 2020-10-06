Jimmie Joe Bayer of Waukegan, IL, passed away on October 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Jim was born May 3, 1941, in Brazil, Indiana, to Gilbert and Mary Reichert Bayer.Jim passed away from complications affiliated with cancer. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen Thorpe Bayer, his children, Michael Bayer and Cathy Bayer (Keith Parmer), former daughter-in-law Michelle Bayer, and seven grandchildren (Skylar, Cole, Blaine, and Cameron Bayer; Cash, Zane, and Wren Parmer). He lived most of his life in Waukegan and has numerous friends and acquaintances. All who knew Jim, know of his generosity, kindness and his great gift of humor.Jim had many jobs but was always proud of his work as a Waukegan Police Officer. His main job was being a good husband, father, and grandfather. In his final days, he remained upbeat and was delighted to see all the friends and family who came to visit him at home.All expressed a great love, respect, and admiration for this good, kind, and gentle man. He loved cars, feeding the birds, gardening, and the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed a good cigar and drinking beer with friends. He never met a stranger, and everyone was better for having met him.Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, and from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031.In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation.Jim will be greatly missed. He will be interred at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.