Jimmy Walter Bock, born May 7, 1936 in Wadsworth, Illinois to Chris and Emily Bock Sr., passed away on February 17, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Beloved husband of Barbara Kay Bock. Cherished lifelong friend of Don Fallos. Loving dad of Candy Kay Bock (Philip May), Randall James Bock (Terri), and Douglas John Bock (Tammy). Dear grandpa of Erica Rosales (Jessica Rupinski), Jessica Rosales (Daryl Brantley), Zachary Bock (Emily), Douglas Bock Jr., Laura Wikenhieser, and Kellie Anderson. Great-grandpa of Alyssa Brantley, Kaitlynn Anderson, and Quinn Wikenhieser. Brother of the late Wesley Bock, Norman Bock (the late Gloria), Ralph Bock (Jean), Chris Bock (the late Margie), Betty Moore (Bill), Nancy Littner (Jim), Edward Bock (Norma), Linda Bock, Dwight Bock, Roger Bock (Andrea), and Margie Bock.
Jimmy enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bowling, playing dice, and gardening. He always knew the right moment to pick the tomatoes. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Friday at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 21, 2020