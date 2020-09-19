1/
Joan Elizabeth Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Elizabeth Martin, of Waukegan, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. For full obituary please visit www.congdonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 17, 2020
Condolences to the Martin Family.
Joan’s earthly presence, as a sincere soul who freely shared her gifts, will be sorely missed.
I find solace knowing Joan is now singing in THE BIG CHOIR with joyful adoration.
Julie Kirkham
Friend
September 17, 2020
Joan’s earthly presence will certainly be missed by everyone who was fortunate to have known her. Her gifts were many and freely shared.
Now, as Joan sings in “The Big Choir” we celebrate her peace and joy.
Julie Kirkham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved