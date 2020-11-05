Joan F. Korzybski, 84, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. She was born on May 24, 1936 to the late Felix and Elizabeth (née Petrik) Korzybski in North Chicago, IL where she remained a lifelong resident. She attended Holy Rosary Grade School and Waukegan High School. Joan was employed by ESO and Recruit Training, where she retired after 35 years of service. Joan was much loved and will be missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Ann K. (Chet) Turowski, Mary (Russ) Roate, Sophie (Edward) Chrapkowski; and a nephew, Patrick Roate. Memorial donations may be made in her name to: Most Blessed Trinity Church, 450 Keller Ave., Waukegan, IL 60085. Interment will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Bradley Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
