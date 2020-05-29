Grandma Joan, thank you for all of the wonderful memories and for always there for us. You will be forever loved and missed.
Love,
Michelle Prouty
Joan Gustafson, 88, of Zion, IL, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Joan was married to Robert Gustafson for 40 years and was the loving mother of 5 children. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger; she was a fun-loving lady. Her favorite past times were shopping, gardening and meeting friends at the Shanty. She lived most of her life in Beach Park; her later years were spent in an adult community with the frequent companionship of her grandson, Jack. Joan is survived by her children, Bob (Barb) Gustafson, Bonnie Neibur, Jim (Leah) Gustafson, John Gustafson and Sally Gustafson; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, John and Mary Vanderspool; 4 siblings; 2 grandchildren; a nephew; 3 son-in-laws; and 2 daughter-in-laws. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on May 29, 2020.