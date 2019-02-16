|
|
Joan Elaine (Rewey) Hayes of Buford, GA, age 90, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. Joan was born on April 22, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to late George Willis and Helen Dorothy (Taylor) Rewey. She was preceded in death by infant brother Donald, and granddaughter Vanessa Lynn Hayes. Survivors include husband of 70 years Clifford Hayes, Buford GA; sister Oneta Nelson, Martinsville, IN; sons/daughter and daughters/son in laws: Rodney G (Diane) Hayes, Green Cove Springs, FL; Paul W (Charisse) Hayes, Buford GA; Chris A (Tina) Hayes, Cummin, GA; Laurel (Laurie Hayes Shumaker) (Ray) Stell, Green Cove Springs, FL; grandchildren: Renee M (Brian) Davis, Ryan M (Jacqueline) Bryant-Hayes, Brett D (Kristina) Shumaker, Drew J (Karena) Hayes, Matthew G Shumaker, Sean C Hayes; and 13 great grandchildren. If you would like to leave a note of condolence, please visit Barrett Funeral Home Memorial page at www.barrettfh.comBarrett Funeral HomeCleveland, Georgia
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 16, 2019