Visitation for Joan M. Clay, 80, (nee Johnson) of Gurnee is 9-11 AM Monday October 19, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 12 PM (noon) at the Church of St. Patrick 15000 Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL 60083. Interment Ascension Cemetery.
She was born September 26, 1940 in Waukegan to Fritz and Marie (nee Kristan) Johnson. Joanie was retired from the billing department at the Cancer Treatment Center of America. She was a member of The Church of St. Patrick and a former member of St. Pat's Shamrock Club. During her retirement she enjoyed RV'ing with her husband Richard.
Joanie is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Clay, her children Eric (fiancée Sarah Mueller) Jones, Debra (Joseph) Magdziarz, Kathleen (Eric) Larson, her brother Donald Johnson, step-children Kevin (Cheryl) Clay, Stephen (Jennifer) Clay, grandchildren Amber (Brody) Johnson, Colin Magdziarz, Alex Larson, Sara Magdziarz, step-grandchildren Kylie, Jasmine, Araina and Victoria. She was preceded in death by her first husband William Jones. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
