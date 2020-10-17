1/
Joan M. Clay
1940 - 2020
Visitation for Joan M. Clay, 80, (nee Johnson) of Gurnee is 9-11 AM Monday October 19, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 12 PM (noon) at the Church of St. Patrick 15000 Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL 60083. Interment Ascension Cemetery.

She was born September 26, 1940 in Waukegan to Fritz and Marie (nee Kristan) Johnson. Joanie was retired from the billing department at the Cancer Treatment Center of America. She was a member of The Church of St. Patrick and a former member of St. Pat's Shamrock Club. During her retirement she enjoyed RV'ing with her husband Richard.

Joanie is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Clay, her children Eric (fiancée Sarah Mueller) Jones, Debra (Joseph) Magdziarz, Kathleen (Eric) Larson, her brother Donald Johnson, step-children Kevin (Cheryl) Clay, Stephen (Jennifer) Clay, grandchildren Amber (Brody) Johnson, Colin Magdziarz, Alex Larson, Sara Magdziarz, step-grandchildren Kylie, Jasmine, Araina and Victoria. She was preceded in death by her first husband William Jones. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.


Published in News Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Church of St. Patrick
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
Mary and I are truly sorry to hear of Joan's passing but we can all take comfort in the fact that now she's enjoying the company of the Martyrs, Angels and Saints, and her family and loved ones reunited in God's Grace. May God give you comfort at this time.
Rich and Mary Maliszewski
Friend
October 15, 2020
My dearest Dick, I cannot express enough sympathy at the loss of Joanie. She was a huge light in my, my parents and my children’s lives. She made Johnny’s so much fun. I am praying for you and your family. Love you my friend and wish we could be there.
Tammy Crothers
Friend
October 14, 2020
You will be missed. We were friends, buddy, giggle pals and confidant. Love and prayers to the family. I will meet you in heaven someday! Janie Anderson
Janie Anderson
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sorry for your lose Dick. Prayers your way.
Kay and Andy Anderson
Friend
