Joan M. Klinefelter, 87, of Waukegan, IL, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Joan was born May 28, 1933 in Waukegan, IL. She married Deal Klinefelter on November 25, 1950 in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from Zion Benton Township Highschool and was a member of Lakeview Church. Joan worked for Belscot and Dreef Switch. Joan enjoyed baking, reading, gardening and spending time with family. Joan is survived by her children, Dennis (Cindy) Klinefelter; and Debra (Mike) Pavletic; grandchildren, James (Karrie) Klinefelter, Lyndsay (Derrick) Domes, Chase Pavletic, and Ryan Pavletic; great-grandchildren Brodie Klinefelter, and Ava Klinefleter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deal Klinefelter; patents, Lawrence and Ethel Blanchard; brother, Richard (Kay) Blanchard; and a sister, Howard (Gladys) Glander. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com