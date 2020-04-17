Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Joan Marie Sorby


1939 - 2020
Joan Marie Sorby Obituary
Joan Marie Sorby, age 80, a resident of Gages Lake, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born June 14, 1939 in Diamond Lake. Joan was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan who was family-oriented. She also loved her sweets. She was the life the party and was a friend to all and loved by all. Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger, whom she married on February 1, 1958; her children, Kelly Sorby of Milwaukee, WI, Keith Sorby of Grayslake, and Tracy (Paul) Whitmer of Gages Lake; her grandchildren, Ryan (Tanya Sorby-Nelson) Sorby of Gurnee, Holly Sorby of Wildwood, Derek Sorby of Lake Villa, Britnee (Billy) Jones of Gages Lake and Kyle Whitmer of Gages Lake; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Andrea Gilchist of Bradenton, FL and Tommy Christensen of Washington. Visitation and services will be held privately. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. For information, call 847-223-8122 or go to www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
