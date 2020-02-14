|
Joan Marie Wenner passed away on Friday February 7, 2020 at Dunham Rehab, St. Charles, IL. A Waukegan, IL native, Joan was born September 18, 1950. Joan was a graduate of St. Anastasia grammar school and Holy Child High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN and a master's degree in education from Hunter College, NYC. She taught school in Waukegan and New York City.
A world traveler, Joan visited many places in Europe, Asia and Mexico. She loved to dance, as her nephew Aaron can attest. She loved high fashion, owning a number of beautiful clothing pieces. And for a number of years Joan was a cancer survivor.
Joan leaves her sisters, Mary (Bernie) Biernacki, Eileen (Tom) Steele, Carol (Jim) Stewart and brother Joe (Tracy) Wenner, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A friend of Denise (Rich) Charts and Mary Ann (Sam Grupper) Worklan.
She was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Ypma) Wenner and the late Al Wenner. She was the granddaughter of the late Elsie Wenner and the late Catherine Ypma and the late Edward Ypma.
Her family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9am to 10am at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 14, 2020