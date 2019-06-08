JoAnn French, age 70, of Round Lake, passed away on June 5, 2019, at her home. She was born to Steven and Mabel (Davis) Evans on November 30, 1948, in Jasper, AL. JoAnn was united in marriage to Jerry French, on October 30, 1987, in Waukegan.A resident of Round Lake for over 45 years, JoAnn was a devoted member of Round Lake Beach Church of God. In her leisure time, JoAnn enjoyed crafting and was a natural green thumb who bloomed the most beautiful of flowers. She treasured her years as a homemaker, taking great pride in caring for her home and family, and was thrilled to hold the titles of grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her husband of nearly 32 years, Jerry; her children, Wendy (Dennis) Braun and Scott Hall; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Hall; her niece, Jessica McCool; grandchildren, Samuel Hall, Cody (Alyssa) Gauze, and Laura Gauze; and her great-grandchildren, Emily and Jackson.JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Robert McDilda and Diane McCool.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL 60073. Visitation will resume the following afternoon at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park.For more information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave a condolence message or share memories online for her family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary