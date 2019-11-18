|
Joann Lorraine Nathans of Waukegan, IL, died Nov. 4, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1935, to Oscar and Lily Johnson, of Stambaugh, MI. Joann went through school in Stambaugh, and attended nursing school at Edward Sparrow Memorial Hospital in Lansing, MI.
Joann lived in Waukegan for more than 60 years, where she married Emil S. Nathans, in 1977. She was a company nurse at both US Steel and R.Lavin and Sons, where she retired from both companies. She enjoyed raising flowers, cooking, and visiting with family.
Joann is survived by husband Emil, her son Rick (Bonnie) Secor, step daughter Barbara (Mark) Clouse, granddaughter Camellia Clouse, great grandchildren Amaryllis and Iris, her sister Sandy (Bud) Hermason, along with many nieces and nephews, and special family friend Bill McNeil.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Lily Johnson, brothers Red, Walter, and Ronald Johnson, sisters Elinor Lundquist, Laura Kaski, and Carol Castello, and niece Barbara Myles.
As per Joann wishes there will be no services.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 18, 2019