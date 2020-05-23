Joann Mary Perkowski, 80, a resident of Waukegan IL, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. Joann was born on August 28, 1939 in Waukegan, IL to Pauline and Elmer Link. Joann was a proud member of the Our Lady of Humility church family, retired and loved to spend her time sewing, quilting, playing bingo, shopping, reading, watching gameshows and soap operas, spending time with her family and friends but most of all she loved her grandkids and wanted to be a part of every event and activity.
Joann is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Harold "Perky"; children Tracee (James) and Kari (Mike, Ethan, Eli, Evan Scandiff); siblings John (Diane) Link, Terry (Susie) Link. She is lovingly remembered by her extended family Barbara Secketa, Lynne Grosch, Celeste Pregracke and Karen Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends Theresa Anderko, Sharon Bower, and Pat Poirier. She was preceded in death by her brother Ed Link, Parents Pauline and Elmer Link and father in law Raymond Perkowski.
A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are allowed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.
Published in News Sun on May 23, 2020.