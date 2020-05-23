Joann Mary Perkowski
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Mary Perkowski, 80, a resident of Waukegan IL, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. Joann was born on August 28, 1939 in Waukegan, IL to Pauline and Elmer Link. Joann was a proud member of the Our Lady of Humility church family, retired and loved to spend her time sewing, quilting, playing bingo, shopping, reading, watching gameshows and soap operas, spending time with her family and friends but most of all she loved her grandkids and wanted to be a part of every event and activity.

Joann is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Harold "Perky"; children Tracee (James) and Kari (Mike, Ethan, Eli, Evan Scandiff); siblings John (Diane) Link, Terry (Susie) Link. She is lovingly remembered by her extended family Barbara Secketa, Lynne Grosch, Celeste Pregracke and Karen Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends Theresa Anderko, Sharon Bower, and Pat Poirier. She was preceded in death by her brother Ed Link, Parents Pauline and Elmer Link and father in law Raymond Perkowski.

A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are allowed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved