Joann Patricia Dittmer


1936 - 2020
Joann Patricia Dittmer Obituary
Joann "Pat" Dittmer, 83, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, finally triumphing over a long-term condition that battered her body, but not her spirit. Pat was born in 1936 in Waukegan, Ill., into a large extended Croatian family that surrounded her with love and instilled in her a lifelong commitment to the Catholic faith.

She graduated from Waukegan High School in 1954 and for decades stayed connected with her childhood friends and classmates. In 1963, Pat married Richard "Dick" Dittmer, and the two began a 56-year journey that took them to more than 50 countries across seven continents. They spent most of their early years together in Lake Villa, Ill., but later lived in Gurnee, Ill., Austin, Texas, and Gills Rock, Wis.

Pat poured her incredible energy into supporting her family and friends, and volunteering for a variety of organizations, including the Amerian Croatian Waukegan Tamburitzans. She provided a warm and welcoming presence wherever she went.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; daughters, Mary Ann (Erik) Rinkleff and Wendy Dittmer (Jason LaTurner); and grandchildren, Anka and Jaxon Rinkleff. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Kerpan; and sister, Carol Ann Kerpan-Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Door Children's Center in Sister Bay, Wis. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Pat may be shared through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
