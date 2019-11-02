Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Joanne Christensen
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Joanne Christensen


1942 - 2019
Joanne Christensen Obituary
Joanne Marie Christensen, age 77, of Tomahawk, WI, (formerly of Wildwood, IL) passed away Tuesday, October 29, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin.

She was born on June 22, 1942, to the late Stanley and Julia Pyktel (née Pencak) of North Chicago, IL.

Joanne married Emil "Mike" Christensen in November 1963, they were married for 46 years prior to his passing in 2011. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tami Marie Christensen in 2006.

She is survived by her son Michael; 2 grandchildren, Rick Thornburgh and Christen Thornburgh; and 1 great-grandson, Jace Thornburgh. Joanne is also survived by her 2 sisters, Darlene Boegan (Larry) and Karen Wamboldt (Gary).

Joanne graduated from Holy Child Catholic High School in Waukegan, IL, and attended Northern Illinois University in Dekalb for one year prior to beginning her family.

She and her husband Mike bought and operated the Fogcutter, a friendly supper-club style restaurant in Lake Villa, IL, for 20 years, while she was also employed at Abbott Labs until her retirement in 1997. Mike and Joanne sold the business in 1997 and moved to Tomahawk, WI.

Visitation is from 4PM-7PM on Tuesday, November 5, at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Service begins at 10AM on Wednesday, November 6 also at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Interment follows service at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Please visit gurneesalatafh.com for complete obituary.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 2, 2019
