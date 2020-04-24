|
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, we celebrated with our beloved Mother receiving entrance into her heavenly home. It is with love, grace and gratitude that we honor her reward after 97 years of being the heart of our family.
Born in Voltago, Italy, to Coriolano and Mary Conedera, her family proudly immigrated to the United States, settling in Calumet, Michigan. Her father died in 1936, leaving the family on hard times and sadly, sacrifice and survival became their existence. On March 29, 1940, she married a local handsome Finlander, George Mackie.
A devout believer, she dedicated her life as a selfless volunteer. She lived a life of service for the Lord and strongly believed in the power of prayer. One could always find her sitting in the front row of daily church services, and later saying the rosary multiple times a day.
As a Mom, she was a master at making a house a home with countless re-upholstering, painting, sewing, and gardening projects. She read, sang and prayed to us. She laughed, cared, shared, and loved us beyond measure. A beautiful person both inside and out, she made everyone feel special. She was very chic and stylish in a European way, always wearing a colorful a hat and scarf.
She is survived by her children, David (Karen) Mackie, Dianne (Dan) Simmet, Marilyn (Dick) Bosin, Terry (Marlyn) Huwe, Tony (Ellen) Mackie; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Sharon Ward; brothers, John and Justo Conedera; and sister, Monica Filipovich.
A private family service will be held at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.
Suggested memorial in her name to Mother Theresa, Missionary Sisters of Charity; 335 East 145th St. Bronx, New York 10451.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020