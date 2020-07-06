Johanna L. Wilemon, formally of Zion, IL passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at North Tupelo Hospital at the age of 75. She was born on December 11th, 1944 in Amsterdam, Holland to Johan and Sustina de Bruyn. In 1960, the family had an amazing opportunity to come over to America. There was a missionary that was serving in Amsterdam through Christ Community Church and shared all the opportunities that America could give them. They started the process for a new life, they went to school to learn English, they found a sponsor, and they took a big leap of fate and got the boat to come to America. She was excited and nervous to start this new beginning with her Papa, Mama, and brother. On July 13th, 1963 she married the love of her life Benny Wilemon, also being blessed with two amazing daughters, Brenda and Trisha. Henny was an employee at the Zion-Benton Public library for 30+ years before retiring, and she loved every minute of it. She was a long time member of Christ Community Church in Zion before moving to Fulton, MS, and joining Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. This is where she sang in the choir, played piano for service, and was in women's bible study. Henny really enjoyed life with keeping herself busy with crocheting baby blankets for Care Net, spending time with her animals, making special birthday cakes/cookies/treats, an avid reader, writer, drawer, playing the piano, loving every animal that came her way, watching Murder shows, and most importantly spending time with her family. Her heart was the fullest when her house was full of laughter. Survivors include her two daughters, Brenda Hansen of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Trisha (Kory) Quigley of Minor Hill Tennessee; Grandchildren- Amanda (RJ) Torres, Megan (Josh) Mitchell, Kayla (Austin) Smith, Rachel Quigley, and Kory Jr. Quigley. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sandra de Bruyn, nephew Erick de Bruyn, niece Jordanna (Brett) Metzger and her furbabies (Aerial, Max, and Bella). Henny will also be missed by these special family friends Stephanie Smith, Betsy Fiedler, Alicia McCoy, and Emily.
She was proceeded in death by her father and mother; Johan and Sustina de Bruyn, her husband; Benny Wilemon, and her beloved brother Tony de Bruyn.
Services will be private for the family. Donations in Henny's memory can be donated to Camp Zion at www.campzion.com
or Humane Society at https://www.humanesociety.org/
"Amazing Grace, hoe zoet het geluid Dat heeft een ellendeling zoals ik gered Ik was ooit verdwaald, maar ben nu gevonden Was blind, maar nu zie ik"