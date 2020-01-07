|
|
John A. Szwedo, age 93, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away on January 5, 2020 . John was born on June 5, 1926 to Mary (Ciepiela) and John Szwedo, of North Chicago, IL. He was the youngest of 5 children. John attended and graduated from Waukegan High School, and in 1949, married Elizabeth June Rhudy. They were married for 48 years and had a wonderful life together until her passing in 1997. They had 3 children. In 1997, John met his current wife, Betty Soderquist. They were married in August 2001 and spent many happy years together traveling and enjoying various social activities. John spent his entire 43 year career as a Senior Research Chemist at Dexter Midland in Waukegan and retired in 1990. He also faithfully attended Our Lady of Humility church. Along with being a faithful and loyal husband and father, John enjoyed working in his yard, and especially loved gardening. He couldn't wait for his tomatoes to come in, and loved eating fresh sweet corn from the garden. In between working two jobs, caring for his family and fixing things around the house, John also found the time to spend quality time with his children, attending all their school and sporting events. He loved playing cards, bingo, cribbage and dominos. His sense of humor was quick and funny, and he loved to make people laugh. John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth June Rhudy (1997). He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Soderquist Szwedo; children, Edith (Patrick) O'Brion, John, and Wes (Catherine). He also leaves behind two loving ex-daughters-in-law, Cheryl Szwedo and Sandy Szwedo. Survivors also include grandchildren, Julie O'Brion, David Szwedo, Ashley Benson (Stacy), Leia Haugland (Bryan) , Kelly Szwedo (Tyler), Sarah Lindsey (Jim) and Nathan Blazewicz (Corrin); along with six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, IL 60099. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the or Our Lady of Humility Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020