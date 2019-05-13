John (Jack) (Bucky) Albert Buchholtz died peacefully at home in Davenport, Florida, after a lengthy illness at the age of 76 on March 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Jack was born on June 13, 1942, in Zion, IL, and delivered by Miss Ellen Lloyd at his parents' home. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Buchholtz and La Verne Gray Buchholtz, of Zion; his son, Steven Buchholtz, of Chicago; and his uncle, Herbert Buchholtz, and his wife Evalyn Buchholtz of St Paul, MN. He is survived by his wife, Nadine Richards Buchholtz; children, Nancy Buchholtz of Woodstock IL, Vickie Esch of Kenosha WI, and Amy Hayduk (Cole) of Littleton CO; his brothers, Gilbert (Gibbie) Buchholtz of Zion IL, and William Buchholtz Allison (Carol) of Chicago, IL. Grandchildren, Scott Esch, Veronica Brothers and Wade Ollila, of Kenosha WI, and Albert "True" Hayduk of Littleton, CO. He is also survived by step-children, Cindy Lother Pencak and Alan Lother (Shannon); step-grandchildren, Leah Crockett (Ron); Natalie and Katrina Lother; and step-great grandchildren, Arthur and Emma Harvey and Oliver Crockett. Also surviving are Gilbert John Buchholtz, Tammie Balmes, and Scott Buchholtz and their children and his aunt Evelyn Buchholtz Schultz and her husband John of Zion, IL, and their family members.A memorial service will be held on May 15, 2019, at Christ Community Church at 2 pm with visitation between 1 and 2 pm. Pastor Mike McDowell will officiate the ceremony.All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life and arrival in Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to Camp Zion would be much appreciated. Family members would like to thank Vitas Hospice in Florida for the kind and loving care during his last days. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2019