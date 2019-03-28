John Alden, 92 of Beach Park, IL passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Facility in North Chicago, IL.He was born on May 21, 1926 to the late Edward and Marie (Keitch) Alden in Waukegan. On May 23, 1946 he married Dolores Dick in Kansas. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary at Waukegan Harbor. He sang in the Immanuel Baptist Church Choir as well as the Waukegan Philharmonic Choir. John was a piano technician for over 60 years. He loved playing golf, but especially loved his family. John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dolores, his children, John Richard (JoCleda) Alden II, Ronald Ray (Kristen) Alden, Charles Gregory (Terri) Alden, and Charlotte Alden Shanteau, his 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and his brother Elder Alden.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Edward Page Alden and his loving grandfather, "Gramps" Earl Alden.Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031. Services will be at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home.Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary