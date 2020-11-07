John Allen Scholz, age 40 of Ingleside, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in Libertyville, IL on March 11, 1980, to Wade and Mary (Kontaxis) Scholz Sr. He was married to his wife, Samantha (Ducat) Scholz for 7 years.
John graduated from Round Lake High School and then proceeded to join the navy where he was a petty officer.
John was an all around good guy, who always put family first. His outdoor activities included fishing with his best friend and also playing golf.
John is survived by his mother: Mary (Kontaxis) Scholz; his wife: Samantha (Ducat) Scholz; his children: Gino, Addilay and Nevaeh; his brother: Wade (Larissa) Scholz Jr., and sister: Jennifer (Anthony) Biban. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Wade Scholz Sr., and his grandfather, George Kontaxis.
Visitation will be held at the Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-7pm. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
In accordance with public gatherings restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 25 people in at a time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Justen's Round lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at (847) 546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of John on his tribute wall.