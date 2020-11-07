1/1
John Allen Scholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Allen Scholz, age 40 of Ingleside, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in Libertyville, IL on March 11, 1980, to Wade and Mary (Kontaxis) Scholz Sr. He was married to his wife, Samantha (Ducat) Scholz for 7 years.

John graduated from Round Lake High School and then proceeded to join the navy where he was a petty officer.

John was an all around good guy, who always put family first. His outdoor activities included fishing with his best friend and also playing golf.

John is survived by his mother: Mary (Kontaxis) Scholz; his wife: Samantha (Ducat) Scholz; his children: Gino, Addilay and Nevaeh; his brother: Wade (Larissa) Scholz Jr., and sister: Jennifer (Anthony) Biban. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Wade Scholz Sr., and his grandfather, George Kontaxis.

Visitation will be held at the Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake, IL 60073 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-7pm. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

In accordance with public gatherings restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 25 people in at a time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Justen's Round lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at (847) 546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of John on his tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen's Round Lake
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved