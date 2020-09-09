On July 6th, 2020 John Pederson passed away within his residence at the age of 74 in Waukegan, Illinois. John was born on May 8th, 1946 in Waukegan where he also resided throughout the years.



John was loving, a caring husband, father, grand-father, and friend. John is survived by his wife Mary Beth Pederson, both sons Eric and Craig and his Grand-daughter Allison whom all were shown time and time again how selfless of a man he was. He is also survived by his step-mother, Geraldine Pederson, his brother, James Pederson, and many nieces and nephews. John also had many dachshunds throughout the years.



Fresh out of high school, John enlisted into the Army and was stationed in Alaska for 3 years. Upon his honorable discharge, he continued his work as a civilian at the Great Lakes Naval Base for 36 years before retiring in April of 2007. John also held multiple positions at the First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) in Downtown Waukegan. He was also a member of the American Legion and was a Scout Master. During free time, John carved wood spirits, gnomes, and spent countless hours in his garden taking care of his flowers and some home-grown vegetables.



John's memorial service will be held on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at the First Congregational Church at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations out to the church listed above.



May John rest forever in peace.





