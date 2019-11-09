Home

John C. Abrahamson


1939 - 2019
John C. Abrahamson Obituary
John C. Abrahamson, age 80 of Grayslake, passed away peacefully on November 3rd. John was born August 17th, 1939 in Waukegan, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Jeanette. Also, his three children, James, Denise (Bobby), and Susan (Dru) and his three beautiful grandchildren Rebecca, Emily and Tyler.

Services will be private and were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
