John C. Pearson Jr., age 66 passed away, March 27, 2019. He was born in Waukegan, IL to Cliff and Dorothy Pearson on Dec. 30, 1952.John enjoyed gardening, photography, traveling, collecting antiques and tee shirt design.John will be forever remembered by his father, John C. Pearson (Cliff), his sister Laurie Pearson (Ted Kuderko), his step children, Kim (Bob) Wald, Roger Philpot, grandchild Taylor Wald and special friend and care giver Teresa Cozzens.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Vivian Pearson (née Merlo), his loving mother Dorothy Pearson and his nephew Adam. A private burial will be held at Ascension cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life at 10180 W. Hendee Rd., Beach Park, Il 60087. Sat., April 6th from 12 noon - 4 pm. You may call Laurie at 847-662-3173 for directions.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
