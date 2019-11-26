|
|
John Carroll Clark, 83, was surrounded by family as he peacefully passed away on Friday November 22nd at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City, WI.
John was born May 24th 1936 in Chariton IA to L.T. and Catherine Clark. He graduated from Simpson College, Indianola IA in 1958 with a degree in Chemistry and Geology. John was preceded in death by his first wife Arlene (Ommen). John married Luanne (Kohlbusch) on April 25, 1970 in Des Moines IA and they celebrated 49 years of marriage. John and Luanne lived in Waukegan IL for 20+ years until they retired to Arizona and traveled the country visiting friends and family in their RV camper.
John is survived by his wife, Luanne, and his brother Charles (Jeanne) of Des Moines IA. He is also survived by his children, Rick (Rhonda) Clark of Stuttgart Germany, Mitch (Shari) Clark of McHenry IL, Marcie (Rick) Ebler of Burlington WI, Chris (Dawn) Clark of McHenry IL. Grandchildren Jeffrey Alan (Veronica) Clark, Eric (Cailyn) Ebler, Ian (Jessica) Ebler, Chase (Nicole) Clark, Ryan, Kyle, Mackenzie, Madison, Charlie and Chloe Clark. Great-grandchildren Marissa, Aden and Kenley.
Visitation and Memorial Ceremony to be held at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry IL on Friday November 29th from 3 to 5 P. M. Ceremony immediately following the Visitation at 5 P.M.
The family would like to thank the staff at Burr Oak Manor in Genoa City, WI for their kindness and care for both John and Luanne. In lieu of flowers those who wish to remember John can make a donation to Heartland Home Health & Hospice, 9114 58th Place, Suite 500, Kenosha, WI 53144-7816.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019