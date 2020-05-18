John Charles Paulson, age 81, of Cottage Grove, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. John was born on April 11, 1939, in Illinois, to the late Gervase and Helen (Baiste) Paulson. On April 20, 1963, John was united in marriage to Patricia Anne Kuhnke, in Navarino, WI. After 52 years of marriage, Patricia preceded John in death on August 10, 2017. He was a real estate broker and helped form Century 21 Maki/ Paulson in Waukegan, IL. For 35 years he worked diligently and loved working with agents and the community.John was a social and an enthusiastic individual. He was religious in his own way, and his favorite was the Gospel of John. He was an avid tennis player, loved all sports, and was known for being a jokester. John also loved his grandchildren. He made it his mission to be involved in their lives and went to their activities as much as he could. Not only was he proud of them, but he would brag about all of them until they were embarrassed. John was deeply devoted to his wife and loved to travel and dance with her. He also loved Elvis, classic country, and polka music.John is survived by: his children, Jeffery Paulson of Shawano, WI, and Pamela (James) Spalding of Cottage Grove, WI; his grandchildren, Jaryd Spalding, Madelynn Paulson, Payton Spalding, Emma Paulson, and Jayda Spalding; his brother, David (Joanie) Paulson; and his sisters, Helen Carbone and Donna Lee Graham. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brothers, Ronald and Fred Paulson.Graveside services will be held for John at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Cemetery in Navarino, WI. Swedberg Funeral Home – Shawano, WI, will be assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in John's name and can be directed to the family.