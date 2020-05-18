John Charles Paulson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Charles Paulson, age 81, of Cottage Grove, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. John was born on April 11, 1939, in Illinois, to the late Gervase and Helen (Baiste) Paulson. On April 20, 1963, John was united in marriage to Patricia Anne Kuhnke, in Navarino, WI. After 52 years of marriage, Patricia preceded John in death on August 10, 2017. He was a real estate broker and helped form Century 21 Maki/ Paulson in Waukegan, IL. For 35 years he worked diligently and loved working with agents and the community.

John was a social and an enthusiastic individual. He was religious in his own way, and his favorite was the Gospel of John. He was an avid tennis player, loved all sports, and was known for being a jokester. John also loved his grandchildren. He made it his mission to be involved in their lives and went to their activities as much as he could. Not only was he proud of them, but he would brag about all of them until they were embarrassed. John was deeply devoted to his wife and loved to travel and dance with her. He also loved Elvis, classic country, and polka music.

John is survived by: his children, Jeffery Paulson of Shawano, WI, and Pamela (James) Spalding of Cottage Grove, WI; his grandchildren, Jaryd Spalding, Madelynn Paulson, Payton Spalding, Emma Paulson, and Jayda Spalding; his brother, David (Joanie) Paulson; and his sisters, Helen Carbone and Donna Lee Graham. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brothers, Ronald and Fred Paulson.

Graveside services will be held for John at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Cemetery in Navarino, WI. Swedberg Funeral Home – Shawano, WI, will be assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in John's name and can be directed to the family.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
John was a kind, optimistic and generous man, I am saddened that he is no longer on this earth. I am forever glad to have known and worked for him. It was a happy and productive time in my life and John was forever there teasing and egging me on! My heartfelt condolences to his children and grandchildren. Jeff, a big hug for you!
Josefina Lozano
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved