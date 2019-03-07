John D. Dale, 76, of Manchester, TN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.He was born on August 2, 1942 to the late Paul I. and Gladys (Landers) Dale in Hanceville, Alabama. He received his Associate's Degree in computer programming.He married Yadira Cabellero.John entered the US Army as an electronic technician and served 20 years. He served during the Vietnam Era and received the Purple Heart.John taught at the Great Lakes Naval Base.John enjoyed bowling and fixing things. He was a strong and thoughtful to his family which meant everything to him. John was a kind-hearted man.John is survived by his wife Yadira, his children Annette Baldridge, Dilcia (Edgardo) Figueroa, Vickey Dale, John D. Dale II, Paul I. (Cynthia) Dale and Yvette Albarran, his nine grandchildren, his 11 great grandchildren and his sisters Lucille Brown, Eunice York and Lula May Blanton.He is preceded in death by a grandson Isaiah Albarran, brother Charles and sister Louise.Visitation for John will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Full Military Honors to follow at the Bruch Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit John's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary