Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Dale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John D. Dale Obituary
John D. Dale, 76, of Manchester, TN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.He was born on August 2, 1942 to the late Paul I. and Gladys (Landers) Dale in Hanceville, Alabama. He received his Associate's Degree in computer programming.He married Yadira Cabellero.John entered the US Army as an electronic technician and served 20 years. He served during the Vietnam Era and received the Purple Heart.John taught at the Great Lakes Naval Base.John enjoyed bowling and fixing things. He was a strong and thoughtful to his family which meant everything to him. John was a kind-hearted man.John is survived by his wife Yadira, his children Annette Baldridge, Dilcia (Edgardo) Figueroa, Vickey Dale, John D. Dale II, Paul I. (Cynthia) Dale and Yvette Albarran, his nine grandchildren, his 11 great grandchildren and his sisters Lucille Brown, Eunice York and Lula May Blanton.He is preceded in death by a grandson Isaiah Albarran, brother Charles and sister Louise.Visitation for John will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Full Military Honors to follow at the Bruch Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit John's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now