John D. Gaspar, 90, of Conover, WI, formerly of Lake Bluff, IL, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. John was born in Chicago, IL to John and Bernice Gaspar. John married his Lake Forest College sweetheart, Ruth McKenzie, at the age of 22. They shared their lives together for 62 years until Ruth's passing in 2014. John was a US Army veteran, having served in the Intelligence Corps while stationed in Germany during the Korean War years. After his service, John pursued a career in sales and management in several industries, including management of Lantana Boatyard (FL), a pioneering builder of aluminum hull military and pleasure craft. John eventually returned to the Midwest in 1969, settling his family in Lake Bluff, IL, where his people skills landed him the position of Manager for the Outdoorsman, a specialty retailer of fine clothing and select sports in Lake Forest, IL. In 1987, John and Ruth moved to their beloved Wyandotte Farm in Conover, WI. Together, there they enjoyed John's years of semi-retirement, with many visits from children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends from "down South", numerous trips wandering the backroads of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, especially the Keweenaw, and enjoying each other's company by the shore of the "Big Lake," Superior. Husband of the late Ruth J. Gaspar. Loving father of David J. Gaspar (Lynda), James M. Gaspar (Mary Ann), and William A. Gaspar (Dee). Dear grandfather of David (Heather), Samantha (Ryan Jackson), Benjamin (Katie Rebich), Elizabeth (Shamus Lavelle), Noah (Kendra) and Jacob. Fond great-grandfather of Brycen, Tucker, Milo, McKenzie, and Adelaide. Brother of Robert Gaspar. Interment Private. Contributions may be made to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, https://www.adrc.wisc.edu/give or The Cancer Research Institute, https://www.cancerresearch.org/.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019