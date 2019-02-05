John Edward Hajer, 91 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at The Grove at the Lake, Zion, IL. He was born January 13, 1928 in Chicago, the son of the late Edward and Anna (Christiany) Hajer. John entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956. Survivors include his former wife, Kay Carroll; stepchildren, Judy (Roy) Bourgeois, Kathleen (Donald) Ketterhagen Jr, Michael DiSalvatore, and James DiSalvatore; ten grandchildren including his granddaughter and goddaughter, Ann Frances Hebert; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Frances Hajer.Visitation will be from 12-4PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Funeral services with military honors will commence at 4PM Friday. Interment will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. INFO 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to at or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory. Please sign our online guest book for John at www.strangfh.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary